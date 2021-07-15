Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.63

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.63 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 2,111,888 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £48.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

In other news, insider William Tuffy purchased 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

