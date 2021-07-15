Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT Set at $21.78 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXEEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15. Rexel has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

