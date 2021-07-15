Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RXEEY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price objective on shares of Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of RXEEY stock remained flat at $$21.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15. Rexel has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

