Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 2.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $295.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,119. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.37. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

