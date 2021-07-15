Robert W. Baird Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $58.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10. Accolade has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Accolade by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 323,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

