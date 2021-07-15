Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 4.8% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after buying an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,967. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

