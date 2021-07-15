Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 537,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,941. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics.

