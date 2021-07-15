Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 537,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,941. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
