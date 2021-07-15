ROCKWOOL International A/S’s (RKWBF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RKWBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $492.00 on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $285.00 and a 12 month high of $501.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.78.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

