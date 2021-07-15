Rogers Communications to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

