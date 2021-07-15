Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 330 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 353.08.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

