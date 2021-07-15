Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.59 ($6.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.27. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.