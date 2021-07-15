Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €147.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €141.17 ($166.08).

EPA SU opened at €136.78 ($160.92) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.15.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

