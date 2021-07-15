Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,360,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $103,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

