Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,360,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $103,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.