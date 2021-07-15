Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $148,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Shares of WM stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

