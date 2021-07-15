Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RANJY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Randstad stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54. Randstad has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

