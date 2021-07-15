Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

