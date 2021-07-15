Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.29.

RUS stock opened at C$33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$16.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

