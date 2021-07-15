Ryan Mangold Buys 179 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 209 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £171.38 ($223.91).

On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 80.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £986.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 76.33 ($1.00).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

