Ryan Mangold Buys 179 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 209 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £171.38 ($223.91).
- On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).
Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 80.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £986.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
