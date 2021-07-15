Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.80.
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryanair has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.