Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryanair has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

