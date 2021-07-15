Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.99 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Shares of JOFFU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

