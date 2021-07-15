Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,586,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,486,911 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up approximately 7.8% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.63% of Sabre worth $171,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 49.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 52,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

