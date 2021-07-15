salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Increased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 221.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.56 on Thursday, hitting $236.87. 166,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,209.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,089 shares of company stock valued at $95,197,996 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.