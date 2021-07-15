Salzgitter AG Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZGPY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.