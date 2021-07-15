SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

ETR SAP opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €117.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

