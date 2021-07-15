Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce sales of $147.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.59 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $615.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 41,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

