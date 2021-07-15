Scala Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $3,378.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00115341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00149063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,315.12 or 1.00018753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003210 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

