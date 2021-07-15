Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

SBOEF remained flat at $$40.20 during trading on Thursday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.45.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

