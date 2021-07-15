Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.