Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 60,556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,556 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,970,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,570 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

