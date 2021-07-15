Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,010,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $17,999,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $15,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $14,274,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $12,000,000.

ACQRU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 350,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,634. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

