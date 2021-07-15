Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,911 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

