Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Targa Resources worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 19,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

