Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,835 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.37 on Thursday, hitting $2,542.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,399.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

