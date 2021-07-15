Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,831 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,972.55 ($3,883.66).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,850 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,992.50 ($3,909.72).

On Tuesday, May 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,860 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.16.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

