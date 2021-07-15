Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $64.48. 25,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,070,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.