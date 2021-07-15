Scotiabank Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.28.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.59 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$749.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01.

In other news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60. Insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420 over the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

