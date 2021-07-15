Scotiabank Boosts Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KRRGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Shares of KRRGF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,328. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.