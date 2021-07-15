Scotiabank Increases Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to C$1.75

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,842. The company has a market capitalization of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

