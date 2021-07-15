Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

