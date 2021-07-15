Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$43.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 10,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,222. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

