Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$43.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 10,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,222. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
