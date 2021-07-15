Scotiabank Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Target Price to C$27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

