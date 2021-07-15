Scott W. Behrens Sells 8,985 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 8,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $341,699.55.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

