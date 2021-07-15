Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Seaboard worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,804.89 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $4,199.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

