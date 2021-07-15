Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of PVAC opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

