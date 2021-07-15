Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKHSY stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 6,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,329. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.68. Sekisui House has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

