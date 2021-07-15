Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

SLCT opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 163,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

