Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 296.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,366 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

