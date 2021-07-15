Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 97.2% in June

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.56. 1,617,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.