Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 394.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE ST opened at $56.74 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.