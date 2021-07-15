Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1,520.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $34,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.51. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

